Pay online and pick up at over 57,000 pharmacies nationwide, including:
Find savings of up to 95% on over 15,000 medications.
You'll get a Blink Card — that’s your proof of purchase. You can print it out. We’ll also text it to you.
When your pharmacist asks for payment, show them your Blink Card. You’ll pay nothing at the pharmacy.
Blink saved me almost $200 last week! I don't know who was more surprised - me or the pharmacist!
- Morgan D
If you have some expensive medications I'd definitely recommend blink!!
- Renee M
The medications that I was taking cost me $180 a month. Now with Blink Health I'm down to about $30 for the same medications.
- Alison C
Blink Health is accepted at over 57,000 U.S. pharmacies, including most major chains – CVS, Walmart, Rite Aid, Kroger, Target.
We have a customer support team standing by to assist your pharmacist if they need.
We’re ready to help you today. Our friendly and knowledgeable team of specialists is available 7 days a week. Give us a call at 1 (844) 366 - 2211
Our team answers all phone calls, emails and chats live from our New York office.
Dedicated support is available for pharmacists, patients and providers.
Every specialist is trained to be an expert before picking up a phone. Always get the best support.